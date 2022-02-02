Carolyn Watkins Kennedy
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Watkins Kennedy, 88, of Kilgore will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Kilgore. The family will receive friends before services from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Kilgore Cemetery.
