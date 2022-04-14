Carrie Sheyane Combs
KILGORE — Carrie Sheyane Combs, age 32, of Kilgore passed away on Sunday April 10th, 2022 at her home. Carrie was born in Mount Pleasant, Texas on April 29th, 1989. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday April 14th 2022 at the Kelsey Cemetery Heritage Center, 6380 Magnolia Rd., Gilmer, TX 75644.
