Casey Cooper
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Casey Cooper, 45, of Henderson, will be at 11 a.m. on Fri., May 13, 2022, at Bar None Cowboy Church. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. on Thurs., May 12, at the funeral home. Mr. Cooper was born Jan. 27, 1977 and passed away May 9, 2022.
