Cecil Wayne Freeman, Sr.
TYLER-Celebrating the life of Cecil Wayne Freeman, Sr., age 78, of Tyler, Texas will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Miles Chapel CME Church, 1922 N. Palace Ave. in Tyler, Texas 75702. Mr. Freeman was born on May 1, 1943 in Lindale, Texas and passed away on October 18, 2021.
