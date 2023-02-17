Celester Woodberry
NEW DIANA — Funeral service for Mr. Celester Woodberry,67, of New Diana, will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Macedonia Apostolic Church in New Diana. Interment, Shady Grove Cemetery, New Diana, Texas. Viewing will be 12 - 6 p.m. at MD Funeral Home. Mr. Woodberry was born December 24, 1955
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.