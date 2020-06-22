AUSTIN — Graveside services are scheduled for Chad Escoe, 75, of Austin, 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery. Interment, Odd Fellows Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Escoe was born November 12, 1944, in Carthage and died June 18, 2020.
Chad Escoe
