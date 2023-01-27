Chad Miller
OVERTON — Funeral services for Chad will be held Friday, January 27 at 11 am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson, with a burial to follow at Laneville Cemetery. A visitation will take place from 9 to 11 am on Friday prior to the service. Chad was born January 26, 1980 and passed on January 24, 2023.
