Chad Wallis
GILMER — Funeral services for Chad Wallis, 43, of Laneville, Texas are scheduled for 10:00 am, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Perryville Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm, Friday, June 25, 2021. Chad was born July 11, 1977, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas, and passed from this life June 21, 2021.
