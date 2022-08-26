Chandra Fountain Cartwright
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Chandra Cartwright, 63, of Longview, 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Big Sandy High School. Interment, Waters Bluff Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Cartwright was born July 10, 1959 in California and died Aug. 20, 2022.
