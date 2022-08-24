Charlene Noiel
GILMER — Service For Charlene Noiel 97, of Gilmer, will be at 2 O’clock Saturday at The Mt. Gilead Baptist Church in Gilmer. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery Gilmer. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor in Gladewater is in charge of the arrangement. She was born on March 22, 1925, and died on August 18. A viewing will be from 1pm until 2 pm at church on Saturday ONLY.
