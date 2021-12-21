Charles Edward McAteer
LONGVIEW — Funeral service for Charles McAteer, will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, Dec.23rd, 2021 in Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held prior to the service. Charles was born on Dec. 1, 1932 in Camden, AR and died on Dec. 19, 2021 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
