Charles Middleton

HUGHES SPRINGS — Charles E. Middleton was born November 15, 1947 and passed away December 28, 2022. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Burial will follow at Hughes Springs Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday and last until service time.
