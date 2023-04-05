Charles V. Schelhouse
CARTHAGE, TX — Charles V. Schelhouse, 63, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Saturday afternoon, April 1, 2023, in Houston, Texas. Mr. Schelhouse was born on October 2, 1959, in Salina, KS. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is from 1-2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
