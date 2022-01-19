Charles Wasson
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. Charles Wasson, 85, of Henderson, will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Neeley Cemetery. Interment will follow. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Wasson passed away Monday, January 17, 2022. He was born August 1, 1936.
