CARTHAGE — No services have been scheduled for Charlie Lynn Tyl, 72. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Tyl was born April 7, 1948, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and died May 7, 2020.
Charlie Lynn Tyl
