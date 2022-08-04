Charline Bolden Simmons
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Charline Bolden Simmons, 77, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Gardens Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 5, 2022, at the funeral home.
