Charlotte Ramsey
OAKLAND — A graveside service for Charlotte Ramsey, 77, of Oakland, Arkansas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Blocker Cemetery in Marshall, Texas. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home. Mrs. Ramsey passed away on February 10, 2023, in Oakland, Arkansas.
