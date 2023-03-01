Cherrie Boyd
CARTHAGE — Funeral service for Mrs. Cherrie Boyd, 77 of Carthage, formerly of Bossier City, Louisiana, will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Clayton Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held on Monday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
