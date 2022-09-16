Choice Armstrong Jr.
ATLANTA — Memorial service for Choice Armstrong Jr., 75 of Atlanta, GA, formerly of Longview will be held Saturday 12:00 P.M. September 17, 2022 at Stanmore Funeral Chapel, Longview, TX. Mr. Armstrong was born October 26, 1946 and passed August 29, 2022.
