Chris Varin
KILGORE — Memorial service for Mr. Chris Varin, 38, of Kilgore will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel. Chris passed away at his home in Kilgore on Monday, February 14, 2022. Full obituary is available at www.raderfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.