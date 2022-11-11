Christine Cross
MAURICEVILLE, TEXAS — Christine Haywood Cross, 85, of Mauriceville, Texas passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022. A graveside service was held at Grace Hill Cemetery on Thursday, November 10, 2022 in Longview. Christine was born on March 17, 1937 in Longview. Online condolences and the full obituary may found at CammackFamily.com
