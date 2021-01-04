Chuck Daughdrill, Jr.
TYLER - Graveside services for Chuck Daughdrill, Jr., 65, of Gladewater, Texas, will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Gladewater Memorial Park with Artis Burney officiating under the direction of Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Mr. Daughdrill was born January 20, 1955, and passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 in Tyler, Texas.
