Cindy Diana Meroney
HALLSVILLE — Cindy Diana Meroney, age 59, passed away on 12/6/2022. Ms. Meroney was born 12/23/1962 in Marshall, TX. Visitation on Sat., 12/17/2022 from 10-11am at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Memorial Service to follow the visitation beginning at 11am. Online condolences may be be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.