Cipriano Rojo
LONGVIEW — A memorial celebration will be Saturday at 2:pm at the Mausoleum Rosewood Park. The family will greet friends before the service.
Service by the Caring Hands of Bigham Mortuary
www.bighammortuary.com
MASK WILL BE REQUIRED.
