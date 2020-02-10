VAN — Funeral services are scheduled for Clara Faye Hocutt, 85, of Van, 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Old Oakwood Cemetery. Interment, Old Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Hocutt was born August 17, 1934, in Jefferson, and died January 30, 2020.
Clara Faye Hocutt
