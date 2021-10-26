Clara Vivian Bradford
KILGORE, TX — Graveside services for Clara Jones Bradford, 90, of Kilgore will be held on Sat., Oct. 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Kennedy-Butts Cemetery in Kilgore. Public viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services. Clara died on Oct. 20, 2021 in Kilgore, TX.
