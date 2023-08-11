Clark Crosby Jr.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Clark Crosby Jr., 77, of Longview, 11 a.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Rollins Addition Church of Christ. Interment, Post Oak-Union Cemetery, Viewing, Friday, August 11, 2023, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Crosby was born March 9, 1946 in Hallsville, and died August 2, 2023.
