KILGORE — Claude Lee Porter, 80, of Kilgore, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 23, 2022, at 2pm in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview, Texas. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
