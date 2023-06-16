Claude Mack Kemp
ORE CITY — Services for Claude Kemp will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Pilgrim Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. Mr. Kemp will lie in state from 12:00 noon until 7:00 p.m. Friday at Reeder-Davis Chapel in Ore City. An online guestbook can be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
