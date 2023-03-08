Claude Waters
GILMER — Funeral services for Mr. Claude Waters 82, of Gilmer, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11,2023 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Viewing will be 12-6 p.m. Friday February 10,2023 at MD Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Gilmer, Texas. Mr. Waters passed away on January 30,2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.