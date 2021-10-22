C’Lester Louis Webb
LINDEN — Funeral Services for C’Lester Louis Webb, 88, of Linden, TX will be held at 3:00pm Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Jefferson Junior High School Auditorium. Burial will follow at Judea Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00am till 5:00pm Friday, October 22, 2021 at Lewis & Walker Funeral Home.
