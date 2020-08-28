PLANO — Memorial services are scheduled for Clever Mae Adams-Portley, 86, of Carrollton, 11 a.m. Sunday, August 29, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Garmon Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Adams-Portley was born February 25, 1934, in Henderson, and died August 23, 2020.
Clever Mae Adams-Portley
