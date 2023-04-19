Clifford L Oney
GILMER — Clifford Oney, 78, of Gilmer, TX passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Gilmer, TX. Clifford was born in Post, TX on February 18, 1945 to James and Mattie Pruitt Oney. He is survived by his wife Brenda Oney; sons Tommy and Steven Oney; daughter Donna Scates; sister Doris Gunn; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
