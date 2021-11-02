Clifford Marvin Hix
BIG SANDY — Clifford Marvin Hix (Cliff) died on October 30, 2021, at his home in Big Sandy, Texas with his family. He was born in Pillager, Minnesota on November 19, 1928. A celebration of his life memorial will be held at Grace Church in Big Sandy, Texas later in November 2021.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Five people in custody, one shot after events involving three crime scenes
- Former East Texas nurse sentenced to death for killing 4 patients at Tyler hospital
- High winds across Longview area blamed for power outages, wildfire spread, at least 1 death
- Police: Man charged with murder, others face aggravated robbery charges after chase, shooting
- Police: Chase, fatal shooting of 15-year-old in Kilgore started with robbery of drug house
- Longview fire crews extract person from SUV after crash
- 2 adults, 2 children killed in Panola County crash
- Fatal crash closes one lane of I-20 near FM 2087
- Man arrested, charged with robbery in Longview Walmart parking lot
- Nonprofit organization to buy Longview nursing home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.