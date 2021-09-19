Clifford Rowland
LONGVIEW — Clifford “Cliff” Mitchel Rowland, Jr. was born on January 20, 1932, in San Angelo, Texas and passed away on September 6, 2021 in Longview. Funeral services will be at McNutt Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas 1703 Porter Rd, Conroe, TX 77301 on Oct 1 at 10:00 am.
