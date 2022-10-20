Clifton D. Musslewhite
LONGVIEW — The family of Clifton D. Musslewhite’s son Mitchell and brother Clint Musselwhite will share stories at 4 p.m. and then receive friends until 6 pm on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. He passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Longview. Parents are Wayne and Margaret Musslewhite.
