Clifton L. Rhodes, Jr.
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Cliff Rhodes 91, of Kilgore will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Rev. Dana Dukes officiating. Burial will follow at Kilgore Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mr. Rhodes passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
