Clifton V Wills
ORE CITY, TEXAS — Clifton Van Wills, 41, of Ore City, Texas passed away on June 8, 2023 in Gilmer, Texas. A visitation will be held June 15, 2023, Thursday at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana, TX from 6 to 8 in the evening. A funeral service will take place Friday, June 16, 2023 in the chapel of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana, Texas at 2 in the afternoon.
