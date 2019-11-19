PANOLA COUNTY — Funeral services are scheduled for Clint Prior, 58, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Bar None Cowboy Church. Interment, Strong Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Prior was born February 6, 1961, in Henderson, and died November 16, 2019.
