Clinton Ted Bison
SHREVEPORT, LA — Clint Bison, age 38 passed away in Shreveport LA on June 9, 2023. Visitation will be at Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall, TX on Friday, June 16, 2023 from 5-7pm. Funeral will be at Sullivan Funeral Home on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00pm. Full obituary may be viewed at www.cammackfamily.com
