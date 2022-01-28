Clyde Musick
GILMER — Clyde Musick, 84, of Gilmer, passed away on January 10, 2022. Clyde was born May 20, 1937, in Hawkins, Texas. Graveside service for Mr. Musick will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday January 29, 2022 at the Sunset Memorial Park with Jerry Dugger officiating.
