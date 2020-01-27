LONGVIEW — Cody Pairett, 20, of Longview, Interment, private family service at a later date. . Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home garden court. Arrangements by The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home , Longview. Mr. Pairett was born June 8, 1999, in Longview, and died January 22, 2020.
Cody Pairett
