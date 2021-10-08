Colton Allen Jones
HAWKINS — A visitation will be held 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Croley Funeral Home in Hawkins. Memorial Services will be held 3:00PM Friday, October 8, 2021, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Hawkins with Brother Vernon Keith officiating.
