LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Conchita DePerio, 83, of Diana, 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Ore City. Arrangements by Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home, Diana. Mrs. DePerio was born June 10, 1937, and died July 20, 2020.
Conchita DePerio
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Conchita DePerio, 83, of Diana, 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Ore City. Arrangements by Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home, Diana. Mrs. DePerio was born June 10, 1937, and died July 20, 2020.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Conchita DePerio, 83, of Diana, 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Ore City. Arrangements by Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home, Diana. Mrs. DePerio was born June 10, 1937, and died July 20, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview doctor: Confidence in how to treat COVID-19 grows, but unknowns remain
- Police: Teen dies from injuries after shooting in Longview
- Former Longview ISD teacher arrested on aggravated sexual assault of child charge
- Former Longview ISD teacher moved to Harrison County on 2 charges of sex assault of child
- Unnoticed, unpreserved — 1940s concrete houses built by LeTourneau still standing
- State allows schools to keep classrooms closed longer than previously ordered
- Gregg County adds 40 COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries as mayor urges masks
- Stallard: It's time to give Karen a break
- Hallsville police arrest Marshall sex offender on charge of soliciting minors
- Tyler ISD board votes to change names of Robert E. Lee, John Tyler
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.