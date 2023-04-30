Connie Crawford
LONGVIEW — Connie Crawford was born October 27, 1959 and passed away on April 25, 2023. Funeral services for Connie will be held Tuesday, May 2 at 10am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview with a burial to take place later that day at Camp Ground Cemetery in Winthrop, AR. A visitation will be held the night before at the funeral home between 6 and 8pm.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.