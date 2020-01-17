HOLLY LAKE RANCH — Funeral services are scheduled for Connie Faye Johnson, 82, of Holly Lake Ranch, 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church. Interment, Grice Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church. Arrangements by McWhorter Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mrs. Johnson was born October 22, 1937, in Dierks, AR, and died January 14, 2020.
Connie Faye Johnson
