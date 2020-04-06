LONGVIEW — Connie Jean Faulkner, 82. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Faulkner was born November 25, 1937, in Seymour, IN, and died April 3, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Joe Exotic files $94 million lawsuit over his prosecution
- Warrant: Longview man forced women into prostitution
- Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrest Kilgore man after shots fired call
- Longview plant reopens after employee diagnosed with coronavirus
- Does COVID-19 coronavirus affect Child Custody or Visitation?
- Police: Longview woman threatened repo man with gun
- Official: Harrison County has coronavirus-related death
- Gregg County has sixth confirmed case of COVID-19
- Rusk County's 4th confirmed COVID-19 case is in Kilgore area, does not appear travel related
- Two workers at Orgill distribution center in Kilgore test positive for COVID-19
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.