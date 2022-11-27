Courtney Lynn Pugh
HALLSVILLE — Courtney Lynn Pugh, age 38, passed away in Hallsville, Texas on November 19, 2022. Ms. Pugh was born in Buffalo, Texas on January 19, 1984. Memorial Service on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 5:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
