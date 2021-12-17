Craig Alan Ballew, I
KILGORE — Mr. Craig Alan Ballew, 61, of Madisonville, TN formerly of Kilgore passed away on Dec. 15, 2021 in Overton. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2:00pm at Salem Cemetery near Wright City, Texas. Please meet at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore at 1pm for the funeral procession. View full obituary at www.raderfuneralhome.com
