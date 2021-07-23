Crista Leigh McCracken
MARSHALL, TX — Crista Leigh McCracken, Marshall passed away Tues, July 20, 2021. She was born Aug 15, 1971, in Longview. Graveside will be at Algoma Cem at 10 am Fri July 23, 2021, led by Rev Rusty Rustenhaven. At her request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harrison Co. Humane So. or Pet Place.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Heavy rains cause water rescue calls in downtown Longview; flash flood warning issued
- Four people found shot to death at Cherokee County home
- Business Beat: Gilmer Road Starbucks moving forward
- Teen dies in weekend drowning at Lake O' the Pines
- 'A senseless killing': Three men arrested in East Texas quadruple homicide
- 'Only country I've ever known': Longview teacher fears deportation, awaits fate of immigration legislation
- Suspect identified in standoff at Hallsville church
- Stallard: A blueprint for a 70-year marriage
- Christus breaks ground on Longview surgical hospital, orthopedics institute
- Child, 3, dies after found unresponsive in locked Tyler vehicle
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.